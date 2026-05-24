Samuk: Akshay Kumar and Vipul Amrutlal Shah team up for sci-fi alien action film with international creators

New Delhi:

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for a different cinematic space with Samuk, an upcoming sci-fi action thriller backed by producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Directed by Kanishk Varma and co-produced by Aashin A Shah, the film is being developed as a large-scale theatrical entertainer that blends action, survival horror and alien thriller elements.

The project is expected to go on floors soon and is currently being planned as a major 2027 release.

Makers aim for a fresh cinematic experience

Director Kanishk Varma, known for projects like Sanak, Inside Edge and Glory, has reportedly spent more than two years developing the film alongside Vipul Shah. According to the makers, Samuk aims to explore a genre that has rarely been attempted in mainstream Indian cinema.

Speaking about the project, Vipul Shah said the team wanted to challenge themselves with a new storytelling format for Indian audiences. Kanishk Varma added that the film takes inspiration from survival thrillers and military-based action dramas.

Akshay Kumar also confirmed his involvement in the project and shared that the script immediately interested him because the alien thriller genre is still relatively new in Indian cinema.

International technical team joins the project

One of the key highlights of Samuk is its international collaboration. Hollywood creature effects designer Alec Gillis has been brought on board to design the alien creature featured in the film. Gillis is known for his work on franchises like Alien and Predator, along with films such as Starship Troopers and Tremors.

The action sequences will be supervised by British stunt coordinator Luke Tumber, whose credits include Mission: Impossible, Star Wars, No Time To Die and the Venom films.

The makers are reportedly prioritising practical creature effects instead of depending entirely on CGI. The aim is to create a more grounded and immersive visual experience for viewers while maintaining the horror and action elements of the story.

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