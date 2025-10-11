Sameer Wankhede says wife, sister receiving threats after defamation case against SRK's Red Chillies Former Mumbai NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede has reacted to the defamation suit he filed against Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix over Aryan Khan's debut web series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede has filed a defamation petition against Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's company Red Chillies Entertainment, the producers of Aryan Khan's debut Netflix series, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'. Wankhede has finally broken his silence on the matter and spoke about the suit filed by him. The officer also revealed that his family has been receiving threats ever since.

On Wednesday, October 8, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to both Netflix and Red Chillies in the defamation case. For the unversed, the allegations of defamation stemmed from the portrayal of an officer in The Ba***ds of Bollywood who resembled him - Sameer Wankhede claimed. A notice has been issued to Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment to file a response to Wankhede's petition.

What did Sameer Wankhede say about the defamation case filed by him?

Former Mumbai NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede reacted to the defamation case filed by him against Red Chillies and Netflix. He also alleged harassment that his family has been receiving as an aftermath to the case. He told ANI, "My personal belief is that this has nothing to do with my job or my profession. In my personal capacity, I've approached the Delhi High Court. I wouldn't like to comment on the court proceedings or the issues involved, because the matter has been sub judice... This is a matter of self-respect, personal dignity, and personal honour. Whatever satire or parody you create, do it with your own people."

He continued, "Today, the issue of drug abuse has become a major issue for our nation, and by highlighting such things, you're insulting not just one person, but those who have worked with me, and others who fight against drug abuse... My family has nothing to do with my profession. They have nothing to do with my cases, my profession but why are they feeling the brunt of these kinds of things? Hate messages are coming from Pakistan, UAE, and Bangladesh. I will not accept that because of me, they are facing the brunt of it... We have regularly informed the police about the threats that my sister and my wife keep getting."

All you need to know about Sameer Wankhede defamation case

It began when Sameer Wankhede arrested Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in the 2021 Mumbai cruise drug raid. Aryan was cleared of all charges in 2022 and later directed 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood' for Netflix.

At the most recent hearing, the court ordered Sameer Wankhede to submit a revised lawsuit that clarified whether his Delhi case could be maintained. Wankhede's senior advocate, Sandeep Sethi, led the Court through the revised documents. Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayyar, speaking on behalf of Netflix, opposed the lawsuit, claiming that the defendants do not all live in the same jurisdiction.

Although no interim injunction has been issued yet, the Court also requested that the defendants respond to Wankhede's request to have the allegedly defamatory content taken down from a number of websites. October 30 is the date of the upcoming hearing.

