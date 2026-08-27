Samay Raina jokes about his past cop run-ins while being felicitated by CM Fadnavis: 'First time a comedian…'

Maharashtra Cyber on Wednesday launched its cyber-awareness short film, Digital Arrest and the 1930 Maharashtra Cyber Anthem at an event in Mumbai. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis attended the event along with several celebrities, including Ashish Vidyarthi, Pankaj Tripathi and Samay Raina. Samay, who contributed to both the short film and the anthem, was felicitated by Fadnavis during the event.

While accepting the honour, the comedian also talked about his "long-standing association" with Maharashtra Cyber. He thanked the Chief Minister and made a light-hearted reference to his previous interactions with the cyber cell. Read on to find out what he said at the event.

Samay Raina jokes about past run-ins with cops at Mumbai event with CM Fadnavis

At the event, comedian Samay Raina said, "Thank you for the felicitation, sir. My association with Maha Cyber has been going on for a very long time. 1930 is really a great number. I have actually saved it because I often get calls from there." He further praised the work of the Maharashtra Cyber Cell and said, "The Maha Cyber Cell is very active. I can tell you this for sure, whether you are there or whether you are in India, they will catch you."

He then referred to his own experience with the cyber cell, saying, "Aur aaj pehli baar hua hai ki Cyber Cell ka officer ek comedian ke ghar gaya subah, use ghar se uthaya, aur is baar felicitation hua hai (And today, for the first time, a Cyber Cell officer went to a comedian's home in the morning and picked him up, and this time, there was a felicitation)".

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Samay also shared a video of his felicitation, with fans calling it a "full circle moment". Take a look below:

Samay Raina and others feature in Operation 1930 Maharashtra Cyber Curtain Raiser trailer

Samay was among the celebrities who contributed to the Digital Arrest short film and the 1930 Maharashtra Cyber Anthem. The event was also attended by Ashish Vidyarthi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sharad Kelkar, Sonali Bendre, Javed Jaffrey, singer Sunidhi Chauhan and Mangesh Desai, alongside Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

All about India's Got Latent controversy

For the unversed, Samay was referring to the controversy around his YouTube reality talent show India's Got Latent. Last year in February, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell took action against him over allegations of promoting obscene and sexually explicit content on the show. The whole controversy started after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, who joined the panel as a guest, made a remark about parents while talking to a contestant.

His question did not go down well with the audience and became a massive nationwide debate. It also led to several FIRs being filed against Samay, Ranveer and others linked to the show. After the controversy, Samay was asked to remove all episodes of India's Got Latent from YouTube.

Samay Raina brought back India's Got Latent with its second season, with the first episode airing on June 20. Notably, the show is streaming simultaneously on YouTube and Netflix.

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