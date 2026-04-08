Samay Raina on Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial 'parent' remark: 'Woh sawaal 8 baar poocha tha'

New Delhi:

Comedian Samay Raina was all over the internet in 2025 because of his YouTube show India's Got Latent. The controversy began after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, made an inappropriate remark involving parents while appearing as a panelist on one of the episodes.

However, on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, Samay Raina released his comeback show titled 'Still Alive' on his YouTube channel, where he revealed what went on behind the controversy and how he dealt with the situation. Notably, he also shared that Ranveer Allahbadia repeated that controversial remark eight times during the episode, but only one was kept in the final edit.

Samay Raina reveals Ranbir Allahbadia asked that question eight times

Recalling the time in his comeback show, Samay Raina said, "Main tumhe maa ki kasam sach batata hoon. Uss episode main Beer Biceps ne woh sawaal 8 baar poocha tha. Aur iske alawa bhi kayi ant shant sawaal poochhe the usne. Toh ab jab maine edit dekha na, maine kaha, 'Yeh toh bohot gandi baatein kari hain isne (I swear on my mother, I'm telling the truth. In that episode, Beer Biceps asked that question eight times. Besides that, he also asked several other inappropriate questions. So when I saw the edit, I said, 'He has said some really terrible things.')

He further added, "Chalo ek rakh deta hoon, baaki sab hata deta hoon (Alright, I will keep one and remove the rest). From my point of view, I had removed 99 per cent of the inappropriate content," Samay said this in his style.

For those who may not know, because of that one controversial question, several FIRs were filed against Samay and show's organisers. Later, he had to delete all the show's episodes from YouTube.

Samay Raina announces India's Got Latent season 2

At the end of the episode, Samay Raina said, "Log puchte rehte hain, 'Kya ye show wapas aayega?’ Maine bahut socha iske bare mein. I swear to God, I don’t think isse high point par mera show end ho sakta tha. Let me rephrase that, I don’t think isse high point par mera show ka season 1 end ho sakta tha. (People keep asking, 'Will this show return?' I thought a lot about it. I swear to God, I don't think my show could have ended at its high point. Let me rephrase that: I don't think season 1 of my show could have ended at its high point." Then, Balraj and the bodyguard from India's Got Latent joined Samay Raina on stage). Then, Balraj and the famous bodyguard from India's Got Latent joined Samay Raina on stage.

He further added, "Show toh main launga, bhai". (I will definitely bring the show back, brother.)

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