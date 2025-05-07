Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest photo dump is a perfect blend of work and fun | See Post South actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday and shared a series of pictures showing work and fun moments. Check the post here.

New Delhi:

Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was last seen in the spy-action thriller television series Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan and Kay Kay Menon, dropped a photo dump on Wednesday. Taking to the Instagram handle, she shared a series of pictures showing her work and fun moments.

The Family Man actor shared a carousel post which has sixteen pictures. In the first picture, she posted multiple pictures that seemed like from her photoshoot. Samantha also expressed her excitement regarding her new release 'Subham', which will be Samantha's first film as a producer. Her photo dump also includes pictures from the film's shooting.

In the caption, Samantha wrote, 'It’s been a long road, but here we are New beginnings @tralalamovingpictures #Subham releases on May 9th.'

Check the post below:

The Instagram post has garnered over eight lakh likes and thousands of comments ever since it was posted. Fans and known celebrities, including designer Masaba Gupta, also commented on her latest post. Masaba Gupta wrote, 'You look incredible', Make-up artist Avni Rambhia commented, 'wishing y'all lots of luck and success' along with red heart and smiley emojis. Take a look at the screengrab of the comment section below.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of the comment section

About Subham

Subham is all set to hit the big screens on May 9, 2025. The film was written by Vasanth Maringanti and directed by Praveen Kandregula. The film features Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shriya Kontham and Shalini Kondepudi in the lead roles. It is significant to note that Subham is produced by Samantha under the banner of Tralala Productions.

Also Read: Hina Khan starts her 'much needed' first trip to South Korea, posts pics on Instagram