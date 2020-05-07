Salman Khan uses food truck designed for Radhe for his Being Haangryy initiative

Salman Khan has launched a new initiative to fight COVID-19 aftermath. Through his Being Haangryy food truck, Salman aims to help needy and less-privileged in this time of crisis. The lockdown in the wake of coronavirus has left of millions of families starving. The worst-hit are homeless and daily wagers. Salman, who is reaching out to people in need in various ways has now launched his food truck through which he will provide rations to poor. Originally, the food truck was designed for his forthcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which was scheduled for Eid 2020 release. But, as the shoots are on halt, the superstar utilised the truck for a social cause.

Every day around 1000 ration packets are being prepared in a Bandra restaurant named Bhaijaan. 500 packets in the morning and 500 packets in the evening are being distributed in the slums, railway stations, hospitals and other areas.

#SalmanKhan launches his food truck 'Being Haangryy' to feed needy amid lockdown pic.twitter.com/nQBw98puYY — IndiaTV ShowBiz (@IndiaTVShowbiz) May 6, 2020

Talking about the same, Salman's manager Jordy Patel told India TV that the superstar will continue providing aid to needy throughout this lockdown.

A few days back, Salman shared a video on Instagram, in which he along with others such as Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, Waluscha De Sousa and Arbaaz Khan were seen loading sacks of ration onto bullock carts, lorries and mini trucks. Salman is currently stationed at his farmhouse in Panvel.

“Thanks for the contribution... thank you all @jacquelinef143 @vanturiulia @rahulnarainkanal @imkamaalkhan @niketan_m @waluschaa @abhiraj88,” he captioned the post.

The superstar has been actively taking charge to provide help in every possible way to the daily wagers of the industry. After providing financial aid to 25,000 artistes hit by the lockdown, the actor has now extended his support to specially-abled workers in the film industry. According to a report in Mid Day, the superstar has donated Rs 3000 each to the members of All India Special Artists Association (AISAA).

Quoting a vertically challenged artist Pravin Rana, the report said, "Nobody cares much for us, but Salman bhai stood by us during these trying times. We were surprised when we learnt that Rs 3,000 had been deposited into our accounts on Tuesday. No other actor has come forward to help us.” He added about working with Salman in Bharat (2019), “During the shoot too, he asked us to reach out to him when in need."

