Salman Khan urges fans to bring eco-friendly Ganesh idols at home | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM On the work front, Salman was last seen in Tiger 3

Salman Khan at an event on Wednesday urged people and his fans to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in an eco-friendly manner as the sight of scattered parts of idols in the sea is not nice. Salman joined hands with the Divjay Foundation along with the Municipal Corporation of Mumbai, Mumbai Police and Chattra Sansad for the initiative "Bacche Bole Morya" to advocate the need for cleanliness and eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi festival this season. "Eco-friendly Ganesha has been coming to our house for a very long time. Until there is a purity in the festival, you can't celebrate (the festival), the Tiger Zinda Hai actor said.

''After the visarjan, some idols' head, trunk, leg are scattered everywhere and some people step on other scattered idols of Lord Ganesha. It's not nice. Basically, I want to say I won't throw garbage and won't let others throw garbage," Salman added.

The event was also attended by Salman's sister Alvira Agnihotri, Amruta Fadnavis, Sonali Bendre, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Police Commissioner Vivek Phalsankar and BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani. During the cultural and musical program, eco-friendly Ganesha idols, created from natural and biodegradable materials, crafted by BMC School students across Mumbai, were unveiled.

Addressing the BMC School students, Salman shared the message of cleanliness with music and dance. "We have been getting eco-friendly Ganesha for a long time because (during and post visarjan) there are law and order and cleanliness issues. Paper, plastic cups and bottles are thrown around and they are cleaned by BMC workers the next day. It's not good,'' he said.

''It's better if everyone uses eco-friendly Ganesha idols. There are people who behave well in other countries like America, Switzerland, Dubai but throw garbage here in our country. Children can teach elders to keep up with the cleanliness," the actor added.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: After Stree 2, Sunil Kumar aka 'Sarkata' to haunt Bigg Boss 18? Here's what the actor said