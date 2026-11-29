Salman Khan's upcoming film Maatrubhumi is among the much-anticipated releases, and it has already generated significant buzz among fans. On Sunday, the actor unveiled a patriotic track titled Rang Kesari. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Meet Bros, and composed by Meet Bros, the song celebrates the courage and sacrifice of soldiers who put the nation first.

Apart from Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh, the film also features Zeyn Shaw and Abhishrri Sen in key roles.

Salman Khan unveils patriotic track Rang Kesari from Maatrubhumi

Sharing the song on his X (formerly Twitter), Salman wrote, "Maatrubhumi mein patriotic gaana sun na tha na #RangKesari (sic)."

More about the Rang Kesari song

Presented as an Himesh Reshammiya musical, 'Rang Kesari' features vocals by Sukhwinder Singh and Meet Bros, with Meet Bros also composing the music. The lyrics have been penned by Shayar Meet. The music programming has been handled by Ankush and Piyush Mehroliyaa, while Divya Bhatt, Deepika Sao, Aditya Jain, Piyush Mehroliyaa and Adarsh Shukla have contributed backing vocals.

The music programming has been handled by Ankush and Piyush Mehroliyaa. Divya Bhatt, Deepika Sao, Aditya Jain, Piyush Mehroliyaa and Adarsh Shukla have contributed backing vocals to the track. Watch the song below:

About Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace stars Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh in lead roles. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and is inspired by a real-life clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley.

The film has also drawn attention for its challenging shooting conditions. During an earlier update, the makers revealed that portions were filmed at an altitude of around 14,000 feet, with temperatures dropping to minus 40 degrees Celsius.

Recalling the difficult shooting conditions on the sets of Maatrubhumi, director Apoorva Lakhia shared that Salman Khan once arrived at the high-altitude location and immediately began shooting without taking time to adjust to the conditions.

When is Maatrubhumi releasing?

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is scheduled to hit theatres on December 4, 2026. The war drama film is backed by Salma Khan and presented by Salman Khan Films. It will clash with Shraddha Kapoor's biographical drama Eetha.

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