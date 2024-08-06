Salman Khan teams up with AP Dhillon; 'Old Money' song to be out on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM THE TEASER Salman Khan collaborates with AP Dhillon

Salman Khan on Tuesday morning treated his fans with a teaser of his upcoming collaboration with singer AP Dhillon. The song is titled 'Old Money' and is set to be unveiled on August 9, as per the post shared by the superstar. ''Old Money out on August 9th @apdhillon,'' Salman wrote in the caption. The song teaser features AP Dhillon along with his friend going out with a gun in their hand and while leaving they see Salman Khan doing something under the hood of a car.

Watch the teaser:

In the teaser, Salman asks AP and his friend about where they are heading. In reply, AP says that they will be back in half an hour. Giving a tough look, Salman says that handle the matter themselves and ensure that they don't need to call him again.

Salman's other projects

The actor was last seen in TIger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film was a huge box office success and became on the highest grossers on 2023. Earlier this year, he announced his next big project, starring him in the lead. The film is produced by his friend and producer Sajid Nadiawala and directed by iconic AR Murugadoss. The film is set to hit the big screens on Eid next year. Salman has been regularly sharing a few pictures on his social media accounts from the sets of the film.

Apart from work, this year Salman Khan also made headlines when several rounds of bullets were fired outside his residence by two men.

Also Read: Do you know THIS 'Housefull' actor was a top star in Bangladesh in 90s?

Also Read: When Vicky Kaushal's mother delivered hilarious reaction to his 'most desirable man' title, check it out