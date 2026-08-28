Salman Khan steps out of sister Alvira's house after Raksha Bandhan celebrations, proudly flaunts his rakhis

Salman Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his family and was spotted leaving sister Alvira Khan's house after the festivities. The actor was all smiles as he stepped out, but it was the rakhis tied around his wrist that caught everyone's attention.

Inside Salman Khan's rakhi celebrations

Salman appeared to be in a cheerful mood as he made his way out of sister Alvira Khan's house in Mumbai. He proudly flaunted the colourful rakhis on his wrist, giving a glimpse of the family's Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

The actor has always shared a close bond with his sisters, and the festival is a special occasion for the Khan family. His latest appearance offered a small glimpse of the celebrations at Alvira's home. Take a look:

In a separate video going viral, Salman was seen enjoying a hearty laugh with former Bigg Boss contestant Ashmit Patel, who, too, was present at Alvira's house to celebrate rakhi.

Yet another video shows Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan arriving at aunt Alvira's house. He waved and smiled for paps before heading inside.

Salman Khan will soon take over his role as the host of Bigg Boss 20

Salman, who has been associated with Bigg Boss for years now, will return as the host of the 20th season too. The official trailer for Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 is out, with Salman introducing a new twist called "Extra Jeevan Daan". The show's 20th season is set to bring bigger risks and higher stakes for the contestants.

The trailer hints that the contestants will get an additional chance during the game. However, the makers have kept the details under wraps for now, leaving viewers wondering when and how this special advantage can be used.

What's on the film front for Salman Khan?

Film-wise, the superstar was last seen in Sikandar (2025) in a solo lead role. In 2026, he had extended cameos in Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji and 7 Dogs, which also featured Sanjay Dutt. His next big release is Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, co-starring Chitrangda Singh. The makers are yet to unveil the film's release date. Apart from this, Salman is also shooting with Nayanthara for an untitled film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

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Salman Khan remembers Pradeep Rawat with a throwback movie still: 'Shared many good moments…'