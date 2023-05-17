Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's diamond earrings worth ₹5 lakhs go missing; house help arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ARPITAKHANSHARMA Arpita Khan's Instagram upload with husband Aayush Sharma

Recently, Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan filed a complaint after her diamond earrings worth 5 lakhs went missing from her Mumbai house. The Mumbai Police informed that the culprit has been arrested and the stolen items are recovered. According to reports in Times Of India, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma has filed a complaint with Mumbai Police after expensive diamond earrings were stolen from her apartment. Immediately after the complaint was filed, the Police swung into action.

The Khar police in Mumbai has arrested a 30-year-old man for stealing the earrings. The accused has been identified as Sandip Hegde, a resident of Ambewadi slums in Vile Parle East. He worked as a domestic staff (housekeeping) at Arpita Khan Sharma's house. Arpita, in her police complaint, said that her diamond earrings worth five lakhs were kept in the make-up tray and had gone missing. The incident took place on May 16 and the accused was arrested the same night.

The Mumbai Police informed that Hegde had been part of the 11-member domestic staff at the house and had been working there for just four months. The needle of suspicion landed on him after he absconded on the day of the theft. Hegde has been remanded to police custody and has been booked under section 381 (theft by servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

It seems the Khan family is going through a rough patch. In the past few days, Salman Khan had been making it to the headlines for some time now for getting death threats reportedly from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. This started coming after popular Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by the same gang. Well, the actor’s security was increased after this. The Khan family only was trying to cope with this situation that now the family has landed itself in yet another trouble.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif. The actor was recently seen in the film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, also features Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Vijender Singh, among others.

Also Read: Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen approached for Bigg Boss OTT 2? Here's what we know

Also Read: Alia Bhatt reacts to trolls who mocked her for transparent bag at Gucci event | Find out

Latest Entertainment News