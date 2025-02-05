Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir come together for Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa screening

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir arrive for Loveyapa screening in Mumbai

Bollywood is ruled by the three Khans, Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir. It's always a big event when all the three superstars arrive for the same event. Wednesday night was one of those few days when all three Khan attended an event together. However, this moment was not from any Bollywood party but from Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's movie screening. The actor along with Khushi Kapoor is marking his theatrical debut with Loveyapa, which is releasing this Friday. Several actors along with the three Khans attended the screening of this film on Wednesday.

Aamir Khan welcomed Shah Rukh

Shah Rukh was welcomed by Aamir Khan when he arrived at the screening. As the two superstars embraced and SRK gave Aamir a playful peck on the cheek, the photographers caught a sweet moment. Social media users were delighted by the touching gesture of both superstars. Later, the three also posed along with Loveyapa lead actor for the paparazzi. Shah Rukh Khan donned a navy blue shirt and denim.

Salman Khan was spotted with heavy security

Bhaijaan of Bollywood Salman Khan attended the Loveyapa screening amid heavy security. After watching the film, Salman and Aamir also posed for the paps. Where Aamir Khan was seen in a short kurta pant, Salman was seen in casual jeans and a T-shirt.

About the film

One OTT film old Junaid and Khushi Kapoor will try their luck at box office with Loveyapa this Friday. The Bollywood film deals with young love story and its complications, with a tadka of fun and laughter. Loveyapa is produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and is titled Loveyapa. Junaid and Khushi's film will be released on February 7, 2025 in theatres.

