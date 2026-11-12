Salman Khan sends his best wishes to Eetha; Shraddha Kapoor's film to release on the same day as Maatrubhumi

Salman Khan has extended his best wishes to Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Eetha, which is set to hit theatres on December 4. Interestingly, Eetha is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 4, the same day as Salman's Maatrubhumi, setting the stage for a box-office clash between the two films.

Salman Khan sends his best wishes to Eetha

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, Salman shared the link to Eetha's trailer and wrote, "All the best for Eetha (sic)." He also tagged Shraddha Kapoor, producer Dinesh Vijan and the production banner Maddock Films in his post. Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN)Salman Khan extends best wishes to Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha

Eetha to release on the same day as Maatrubhumi

Salman's gesture comes as the makers of Eetha gear up for the film's theatrical release. The actor's message has also drawn attention to the upcoming box-office clash, as his own film Maatrubhumi is scheduled to release on the same date.

What is Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha about?

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Eetha is a biographical drama inspired by the life of renowned Marathi Tamasha and Lavani performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar. Apart from Shraddha Kapoor, the film also features Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Siddharth Jadhav, Ishtiyak Khan and Anant Joshi in key roles.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar and Karishma Sharma, the film is presented by Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations. Its music has been composed by Ajay-Atul.

Maatrubhumi: Cast and crew details

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Salman Khan's war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is inspired by a real-life clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. The film was earlier titled Battle of Galwan; however, the makers decided to rename it Maatrubhumi.

Apart from Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh, the film also stars Zeyn Shaw and Abhishrri Sen in key roles. For the unversed, the makers released the official trailer of Maatrubhumi on November 10, 2026, across social media platforms. So far, it has garnered over 32 million views on YouTube.

The film is produced by Salma Khan and presented by Salman Khan Films, with music composed by Himesh Reshammiya. Fasahat Khan has served as the director of photography, while the editing has been handled by Mayuresh Sawant.

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Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi locks December release date; here's when the war drama hits theatres