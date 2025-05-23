Salman Khan security breach case: Woman trespasser Isha Chhabra to be produced in court today Earlier this week, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment security was breached twice. In a latest update, the woman trespasser Isha Chhabra, who managed to break the security at Salman's residence, will appear before the court today.

New Delhi:

Despite strict security measures in place to protect Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, two individuals were arrested this week, on Monday and Tuesday, for separate attempts to trespass at his Bandra residence. These incidents have once again raised serious concerns over the actor’s safety.

In the first incident, a 32-year-old woman named Isha Chhabra managed to breach the security at Salman Khan's building on May 22, at around 3:30 AM in the morning. She reportedly made it to the lift area and rang the doorbell of the actor's home while he was present inside. This alarming breach prompted immediate police action, and as per the given information, Bandra police have arrested her.

According to police sources, Isha Chhabra and another suspect, Jitendra Kumar Singh, do not know each other. In the latest development, Isha has been placed in police custody until May 23, 2025, and is scheduled to appear in court today.

In a separate incident on the evening of May 20, a 23-year-old man named Jitendra Kumar Singh attempted to enter Galaxy Apartment, where Salman Khan resides. Police reported that Jitendra, who is a resident of Chhattisgarh, tried to sneak into the premises by hiding behind a vehicle belonging to a resident of the building. Security personnel caught him, and a case was registered against him under section 329(1) of BNS. The Bandra police are actively investigating both incidents.

For those who don't know, earlier this year, the actor had received a death threat via a message shared on the messaging app WhatsApp addressed to the Worli Transport Department in Mumbai.

