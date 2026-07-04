Salman Khan's team shuts down rumours of CBFC certification hurdles for Maatrubhumi: 'The film has not yet...'

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan Films has responded to the speculation surrounding Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, putting to rest reports that claimed the film had run into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

In an official statement made on its official social media handles, the production company has denied the allegations. It stated that the movie had not even been sent to the CBFC for certification at all, rendering all allegations completely baseless.

The official statement is here

The statement read, "Any claims suggesting that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace has encountered issues with the CBFC or that its certification has been put on hold are false. The film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification. Therefore, such reports are entirely baseless."

The banner also appealed to media organisations and social media users to avoid circulating unverified information. It added that any developments related to the film would be communicated only through Salman Khan Films' official platforms.

"We request that media outlets and individuals refrain from circulating unverified information. Any official updates regarding the film will be shared by Salman Khan Films through its official channels only," the statement added.

See the post here:

The clarification comes after reports suggested that Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace was facing certification hurdles. With their latest update, it has become clear to Salman Khan Films that the process of certification has not even commenced and that people must depend on the official sources alone for information.

More deets about the film

In the movie, Salman Khan plays Colonel Santosh Babu, who was the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, leading Indian forces during the battle when he implemented a ceasefire deal on the borders. Chitrangada Singh plays the female lead in the film. Abhilash Chaudhary and Ankur Bhatia would also play important roles in Maatrubhumi, the soundtrack of which is composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

The teaser of the film was launched by the producers on December 27, 2025, as Salman Khan turned 60 years old on this date.

Salman Khan's last release was Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and also featuring Rashmika Mandanna.

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