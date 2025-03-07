Salman Khan's Sikandar, Sudhanshu Rai's BAIDA make cut in IMDb's most anticipated Indian Movies of 2025 IMDb's updated list of the most anticipated Indian movies for 2025 includes Salman Khan's Sikandar and Sudhanshu Rai's BAIDA, highlighting a diverse range of genres and talent.

IMDb, the trusted global source for film information, has recently updated its list of the most anticipated Indian movies and shows for 2025. While the list predominantly features films from southern cinema and OTT platforms, it’s notable that two Hindi theatrical releases—Salman Khan’s Sikandar and Sudhanshu Rai’s BAIDA—have made it to the top ranks.

Salman Khan’s Sikandar, a high-budget masala entertainer, ranks second on the list. The film follows the tried-and-true Bollywood formula of action-packed drama, with a star-studded cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi. The audience’s strong anticipation for this big-ticket film comes as no surprise, as Salman Khan’s presence alone guarantees a substantial fan base.

On the other hand, BAIDA has made an impressive entrance at the seventh spot. Directed by Puneet Sharma, this film marks Sudhanshu Rai’s debut as a actor in the theatrical space. Known for his work in the sci-fi, thriller, detective, and horror genres, Rai's BAIDA has drawn comparisons to global hits like Stranger Things, Dark, and Tumbbad. The film features a strong ensemble cast, including Shobhit Sujay, Manisha Rai, Hiten Tejwani, and Sourabh Raaj Jain. The plot revolves around a protagonist caught in a life-and-death cycle, making the story itself the central attraction of the film. BAIDA is set to release in theaters on March 21, 2025.

https://www.imdb.com/india/upcoming/

In addition to these two films, the IMDb list features other exciting entries, including Dupahiya on Amazon Prime, Nadaaniyan on Netflix starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, and Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan. Kanasondu Shuruvagide, a Kannada film, tops the list.

With an eclectic mix of genres and a blend of familiar stars and fresh talent, 2025 promises to be an exciting year for Indian cinema.