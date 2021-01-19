Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMANKHAN Salman Khan's much-awaited 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' to release in theatres on Eid 2021

Finally, an update on the much-awaited Bollywood release 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' is here, all thanks to superstar Salman Khan. There were a lot of speculations doing rounds claiming that the action drama might release on an OTT platform owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the same has been refuted by Bhaijaan who took to his social media on Tuesday and shared an update for all his excited fans. The post shared by the actor read, "Sorry, it has taken me a long time to revert to all the theatre owners...It's a big decision to make during these times. I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres.

In return I would expect them to take utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatres to watch Radhe. The commitment was of Eid and it will be Eid 2021 inshallah. Enjoy Radhe this year in theatres on Eid... God willing." The post was captioned, "#Radhe."

Have a look at the same here:

A few days back, the exhibitors urged Salman to help the cinema hall sector during its time of struggle amid the ongoing Covid pandemic. A letter was sent to the actor signed by exhibitors associations from different parts of the country including Uttarakhand, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan Bihar, Telangana, Delhi, Dehradun and Hyderabad.

Here are the excerpts from the same letter:

Dear Mr Salman Khan, Hope this letter finds you well. As you are aware, 2020 has been a rough year for millions of people across the country and the ones associated with India's film exhibition sector haven't been an exception. Over the last 10 months, hundreds of single screen/independent cinemas have pulled down their shutters permanently and this has resulted in the loss of livelihood for lakhs of people who were employed by them directly and indirectly.

Films are to theatres what fuel is to a car. Without a constant supply of content that is relevant to its audience, running a cinema hall is close to impossible. For over a decade now, your films have played an important role in bringing audiences to single-screen cinemas, which are otherwise starved for content that caters to the sensibilities of people who patronise them.

Your film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is among the few that are capable of resurrecting the fortunes of independent/single screen cinemas across the country. A film like that, if released widely, can give not just financial support and relief but also a ray of hope to owners and employees of theatres in the context of their future. We request you to plan the film's release at every cinema in the country on Eid 2021 as there cannot be a better Eidi than that for us film exhibitors and more importantly for millions of your fans whom we cannot wait to welcome back at the theatres.

May 2021 bring lots of happiness, love and prosperity to you and your family. In anticipation of your support and on behalf of lakhs of Indians who make a living by working at and for cinema halls.

Directed by Prabhudheva, the film was scheduled to release in 2020 but got pushed due to the Covid crisis. The film stars Disha Patani opposite Salman, with Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in key roles.

Apart from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman also has Kick 2 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali lined up.

-With IANS inputs