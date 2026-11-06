Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi locks December release date; here's when the war drama hits theatres

Salman Khan's upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace has finally locked its theatrical release date. The Bollywood superstar announced the date during the film's trailer launch event in Mumbai on Friday, November 6, 2026. The event was attended by the film's cast, including Chitrangda Singh and director Apoorva Lakhia. Read on to find out when the war drama will hit theatres.

Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi locks December release date

After facing several delays, Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi is finally gearing up for its release. The film will arrive in cinemas on December 4, 2026. It was initially scheduled to release on April 17, 2026, but it was not released at that time.

With its new release date, the film will now clash at the box office with Shraddha Kapoor's biographical drama Eetha, which is also slated to hit theatres on December 4.

What is Maatrubhumi about?

For the unversed, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is based on the real-life clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. The makers have been building anticipation among fans with the release of posters, teasers and songs. So far, five tracks have been released, including Maatrubhumi, Main Hoon, Chand Dekh Lena, Jai Hind and Teri Sexy Beauty.

Apart from Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh, the film also features Zeyn Shaw and Abhishrri Sen in key roles.

Maatrubhumi: Production details

Maatrubhumi is produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, with Jio Studios handling its all-India theatrical distribution. The music for the film is composed by Ravi Basrur, Ayaan Lall and Himesh Reshammiya, with cinematography done by Fasahat Khan. The film also marks Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh's first on-screen appearance together.

Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh's work front

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji and 7 Dogs, where he made cameo appearances. His last film in a leading role was the 2025 release Sikandar, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Kajal Aggarwal.

Meanwhile, Chitrangda Singh was last seen in Honey Trehan's Hindi drama film Raat Akeli Hai, alongside Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She also featured in Tarun Mansukhani's comedy-drama Housefull 5, alongside Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others.

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