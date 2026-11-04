Salman Khan releases Teri Sexy Beauty from Maatrubhumi, sings romantic track featuring Chitrangda Singh

Salman Khan has released a new track, Teri Sexy Beauty, from his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. The song features Salman alongside Chitrangda Singh, with the two sharing screen space in a romantic setting. Salman has also turned playback singer for the track, marking his return to singing for a film after nearly 11 years.

Teri Sexy Beauty from Maatrubhumi out now

The newly released song, Teri Sexy Beauty, presents Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh in a fresh on-screen pairing. The track has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya, with lyrics and music by Sajid Khan. Caesar Gonsalves has choreographed the song, which has been sung by Salman Khan and Muskaan. Watch the song below:

The instrumental credits include John Hunt on drums, Robin Fargose on trumpet, Kalyan Baruah on electric guitar and bass, and Mark Parakh on piano. Rhythm Ratta recorded the vocals at Taaleem Studio, while Adele Pereira served as the song editor.

Salman Khan's return to playback singing after 11 years

For the unversed, Salman's previous notable playback singing performance was Main Hoon Hero Tera from the 2015 film Hero, featuring Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty. Nearly 11 years later, the actor has returned to singing for 'Teri Sexy Beauty'.

Announcing the song's release early in the morning with a quirky caption, Salman wrote, "Departure time 5:12 am. Flight on time, 2 pegs down taking off with my sexy beauty pata nahi kahaan mai land karoon (sic)."

Within hours of its release, the song has garnered over 118K views on YouTube. Salman Khan's fans and social media users have also reacted to the track, with many praising it. So far, five songs from the film have been released, including the title track Maatrubhumi, Main Hoon, Chand Dekh Lena, Jai Hind and the latest track, Teri Sexy Beauty.

More about Maatrubhumi

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is a soldier drama that has been creating buzz among fans since the unveiling of its first look and teaser. The Bollywood film was initially slated for a theatrical release on April 17, 2026, but was later postponed. The makers are yet to announce its new release date. The film was originally titled Battle of Galwan, but its name was later changed to Maatrubhumi.

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