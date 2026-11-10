Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi trailer out; Apoorva Lakhia's film promises patriotism, action and family emotions

The trailer of Salman Khan's much-awaited film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is finally out. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the upcoming war drama is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on December 4, 2026.

The trailer offers a glimpse of Salman's character, who is seen balancing his duties as a soldier with his responsibilities as a husband and father. Chitrangda Singh plays his wife in the film.

Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi trailer is out

In the film, Salman plays a soldier from the 16 Bihar Regiment. The trailer shows his dedication to the country and his belief in resolving conflicts. It also offers glimpses of his family life, highlighting his love for his family and his commitment to the nation.

Sharing the official trailer, Salman Khan wrote on X: "Aaj release karoon ya kal? Jo kal kare so aaj kar, Jo aaj kare so ab.Enjoy the trailer….. #MaatrubhumiTrailer out now."

Watch the trailer below:

Maatrubhumi: Cast, release date and songs

Apart from Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh, the film features Zeyn Shaw and Abhishrri Sen in key roles. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace was earlier titled Battle of Galwan. The film is inspired by the real-life clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. The makers have scheduled the film's theatrical release for December 4, 2026.

There is considerable buzz among fans around Salman Khan's upcoming film. The makers have been building anticipation with posters, teasers and songs. So far, several tracks have been released, including the title track Maatrubhumi, Main Hoon, Chand Dekh Loon, Jai Hind and Teri Sexy Beauty.

Maatrubhumi: Know about the makers

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is backed by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films. The music for the film is composed by Himesh Reshammiya, Ravi Basrur and Ayaan Lall. Meanwhile, the cinematography is handled by Fasahat Khan.

Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh's work front

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in cameo roles in films such as Ritesh Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji, in which he played Jeeva Mahala, and the international action thriller 7 Dogs, alongside Sanjay Dutt. Meanwhile, Chitrangda Singh's recent projects include the comedy-drama Housefull 5 and Netflix's Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders.

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Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi locks December release date; here's when the war drama hits theatres