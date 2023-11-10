Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 banned in Qatar, Oman and Kuwait? Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official poster of Tiger 3

Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, is one of the much-awaited flicks of the year. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the film's release on Diwali, November 12. However, Salman and Katrina's fans in a couple of Middle-East countries including Oman, Qatar and Kuwait will not be able to enjoy Tiger 3 as the film's release has been reportedly banned in them. The report also states that the reason behind the ban in these countries is the portrayal of Islamic countries and characters in a negative light.

However, there is no official confirmation regarding the ban either from its makers or from the lead cast. We hope the film gets released across the globe and become one of the biggest blockbuster of Hindi cinema.

The advance booking of the upcoming film was opened on November 5, just a week ahead of its theatrical release. The response in terms of advance booking is exceptionally well and its ticket sales figures are clearly showcasing the craze around the film.

As per trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, the film crossed 1 lakh ticket sales mark at national chains including PVR and Cinepolis in just four days.

About the film

The third installment in the Tiger franchise is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The upcoming spy-thriller flick will see Salman and Katrina reprising their roles of Avinash and Zoya, from the previous two editions.

Also starring Emraan Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, and Anant Vidhaat among others, Tiger 3 is set to release worldwide this Diwali on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The film will reportedly feature an extended cameo from 'Pathaan' Shah Rukh Khan while Tiger 3 will follow the storyline after the events of SRK-starrer Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan's War.

