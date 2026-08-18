Salman Khan joins Asha Bhosle's tribute video after Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman expresses gratitude

New Delhi:

Music Composer and National Award-winner AR Rahman is bringing together two generations of Indian entertainment for the special musical tribute, with Salman now joining the project. The music composer penned a note thanking the superstar for his participation in the tribute music video.

It is significant to note that yesterday, Rahman also thanked Shah Rukh Khan for featuring in the video.

AR Rahman thanks Salman Khan

On social media, A.R. Rahman expressed his gratitude to Salman for being part of the upcoming project titled Asha Forever. In his note, the music composer highlighted Salman’s affection for Asha Bhosle and praised the actor for joining the celebration of her contribution to Indian music.

In his post on X, AR Rahman wrote, 'A heartfelt thank you to dear Salman Khan for agreeing to being part of Asha Bhosle ji’s tribute music video. Your affection for Asha ji and your generosity in celebrating her extraordinary legacy make this moment incredibly special. #ComingSoon #AshaForever'

AR Rahman's X post for Shah Rukh Khan and Kamal Haasan

The Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan recipient took to his X profile to thank SRK, as he wrote, 'A heartfelt thank you to dear Shah Rukh Khan for graciously agreeing to be part of Asha Bhosle ji’s tribute music video. #ComingSoon #AshaForever'.

Kamal Haasan will also feature in Asha Forever. AR Rahman shared the news and wrote, 'A warm thank you to the one and only Kamal Haasan for lending his support for the Asha Bhosle ji’s tribute music video. Having a legend who has enriched Indian cinema in so many ways be part of this tribute is truly special. #ComingSoon #AshaForever'

Why is Asha Forever special?

Asha Forever is special because the idea for the project originated while Asha Bhosle was still alive. Before her passing in April 2026 at the age of 92, the legendary singer had recorded a song with AR Rahman. That recording has now become the centrepiece of a grand tribute celebrating her illustrious career and introducing her timeless voice to a new generation of listeners.

The project features Asha Bhosle’s vocals alongside musicians from Trinity Laban, lending an international musical dimension to the tribute. Rahman’s involvement makes the project even more notable, while Salman’s participation adds another connection between generations of Indian entertainment.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of Asha Forever.

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