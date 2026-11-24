Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh's Madirapan song from Maatrubhumi has become quite popular with the masses. As the song continues to trend on YouTube, the makers have shared a behind-the-scenes video from the making of Madirapan. During the shoot, Chitragda sustained a knee injury. Salman went out of his way to help his co-star to ensure she had a comfortable shooting experience.

Chitrangda Singh injured knee during Madirapan shoot

Chitragda's sequence for the Madirapan song shoot was halted briefly due to her knee injury. However, she returned to the set the next day with the help of a walker. The actress continued shooting for Madirapan despite suffering a knee injury, and Salman Khan was there to support her through the process. A newly released behind-the-scenes video from Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace offers a glimpse of the actress's determination and the effort that went into filming the song.

The footage shows Chitrangda working on the dance sequences despite the injury. Salman, meanwhile, is seen bringing his usual energy to the sets with his effortless moves and signature style. The video also captures the rehearsals and moments from the shoot, highlighting the work that went into creating the track.

Chitrangda's commitment to the song stands out in the BTS video. Despite the discomfort caused by her knee injury, she continued to be part of the demanding shoot. Salman's presence and support also feature in the behind-the-scenes glimpses, giving fans a look at the camaraderie on set. Here is the behind-the-scenes video of the Madirapan song shoot:

Madirapan song from Maatrubhumi

Madirapan has received a positive response from audiences for its catchy beats and celebratory mood. The song has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya, with lyrics penned by Sameer Anjaan. Javed Ali, Mohd Danish and Soumee Sailesh have lent their voices to the track. Watch the Madirapan song here:

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films. The film stars Salman Khan and Chitrangda Singh in key roles. It will release on December 4 and clash with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha at the box office. Jio Studios is handling its all-India distribution, while Zee Studios is responsible for overseas distribution.

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