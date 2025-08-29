Salman Khan grooves to dhol beats with family members at Ganesh visarjan, videos goes viral | Watch Several videos of Salman Khan dancing in the Ganpati visarjan celebration, along with his sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, and other family members, surfaced online. In the videos, he was seen dancing to the dhol beats.

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was recently seen enjoying the Ganesh Visarjan. Several videos of him dancing on the beats of the dhol surfaced online. The festive atmosphere came alive with actors and family members joining him and made it a star-studded celebration.

In the now-viral videos, Salman Khan was seen in a dark-blue coloured T-shirt paired with jeans. The video also features Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha, Aayush Sharma, and others.

Another viral video shows Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan, and other members of the Khan-Sharma family seeking blessings during the final aarti, bidding an emotional farewell to Lord Ganesha. The family’s Ganpati celebrations are known for blending tradition with grandeur.

On Thursday, Salman gave his fans a glimpse of the ritual by sharing a video on his official Instagram account. In the video, he was seen performing aarti at Arpita’s house along with his mother, Salma Khan, brother Arbaaz Khan, and sister Alvira Agnihotri. The video garnered over 37 million views and more than 4 million likes ever since it was uploaded.

For the unversed, Salman Khan is known for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with great enthusiasm every year, often hosting friends and colleagues from the film industry at his family celebrations.

Salman Khan’s work front

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor, Salman Khan, will be next seen in the ‘Battle of Galwan’ alongside Chitrangda Singh. The movie is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and written by Chintan Gandhi, Suresh Nair, and Chintan Shah. In his acting career so far, Salman has featured in several hit films which includes 'Sultan', 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Kick', 'Wanted, Dabangg, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Other major hits and cult classics include 'Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', 'Karan Arjun' among others.

