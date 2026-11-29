Salman Khan had plenty to say to the Bigg Boss 20 contestants during Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The host was in a particularly stern mood as he questioned Qazi Touqeer's behaviour, advised Arishfa Khan to be careful with her words and called out Love Gill. However, his sharpest remarks were reserved for Kanika, whom he reprimanded over her arguments with Qazi and her conversations with other housemates.

Salman Khan questions Qazi Touqeer's behaviour

Salman first addressed Qazi Touqeer, pointing out what he described as a pattern in his behaviour. The host said Qazi was aware of the implications of his words, particularly when he used double entendres, but often managed to avoid taking responsibility for them.

He also questioned Qazi's tendency to distance himself from people when they did not behave according to his expectations. Salman brought up his use of the phrase Love Day and cited other instances to make his point. He warned Qazi that he could not continue behaving in the same manner.

What advice did Salman give Arishfa Khan?

Salman also spoke to Arishfa Khan about the way she reacts during arguments. He advised her to pay attention to her language, pointing out that the words she uses can end up working against her and making her look bad.

Salman calls out Love Gill

Love Gill was next to face Salman's questions. Referring to the Love Day task, the host suggested that Love appeared to enjoy the situation initially but only recognised that something was wrong after other contestants pointed it out to him.

Salman also brought up the earlier incident involving the drawstring of a scout uniform. He questioned why Love failed to understand the seriousness of such situations, even when other housemates tried to explain them to him. He further accused Love of deliberately irritating Mahi because he knew she would react. Salman said the other contestants had also been calling him a drama queen.

Salman Khan gives Kanika a stern warning

Kanika received some of Salman's harshest criticism during the episode. The host questioned her arguments with Qazi and her conversations with Gullu and Love, accusing her of speaking inappropriately about other housemates while taking offence at even minor remarks from Qazi.

When Kanika attempted to interrupt him, Salman appeared visibly displeased and asked her to let him finish. He then warned her against taking digs at him, making it clear that he was not concerned about what she chose to do inside the house.

"Do whatever you want inside the house, but don't cross the line with me. Don't try to take digs at me. It makes no difference to me what you do. If you had any intelligence, you would have taken this constructively, but you clearly lack common sense," he told her.

The exchange made for one of the more heated moments of Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar, with Salman addressing several contestants over their conduct inside the house.

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