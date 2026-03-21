Salman Khan, father Salim Khan and family greet fans on Eid; video goes viral | Watch

New Delhi:

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan greeted his fans on the occasion of Eid on Saturday, March 21, 2026. Alongside him, his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, was also seen in the videos. Notably, this marked Salim Khan's first public appearance since being hospitalised earlier this year.

In the now-viral videos, Salman Khan can be seen accompanied by Arbaaz and Sohail Khan, Arpita, and other family members. He warmly greeted and waved at fans who had gathered outside his Galaxy Apartments residence in Bandra.

Salman Khan and his father, Salim Khan, wave at fans from the balcony on Eid

Every year on Eid, Salman Khan's fans gather outside his Mumbai residence for a glimpse of the superstar, and every year, he appears on his balcony to wave and wish them 'Eid Mubarak'. This year, he was seen on his bulletproof balcony with his father Salim Khan, mother Sushila Charak, brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, and other family members. Take a look at the videos below:

For the unversed, earlier this year, Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, was hospitalised in Mumbai after suffering a 'minimal' brain hemorrhage. He was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

Salman Khan wishes fans on Eid, shares video from his balcony

While sharing a video of himself wishing fans on Eid from his Mumbai residence, Salman Khan wrote on Instagram, "Eid Mubarak, Thank you very much for your blessings, Dad is back home thank you (sic)."

Salman Khan's work front

On the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Maatrubhumi, which was previously title as Battle of Galwan. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and features Chitrangada Singh in the lead roles. The Bollywood war drama film will be released in theatres on April 17, 2026.

Also Read: Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan renamed Maatrubhumi; poster reads 'May war rest in peace'