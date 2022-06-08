Salman Khan Death Threat Latest Update: Bollywood actor denies threats, disputes with anyone in recent past

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan

Highlights A threatening letter was addressed to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan

Mumbai Police suspect the possible involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the case

Before Salman left for Hyderabad, the police recorded his statement

Salman Khan Death Threat Latest Update: The Mumbai Police recorded the Bollywood superstar's statement in the death threat case before Salman Khan left for Hyderabad. The actor was asked if he had received any threat calls and messages or had debates and disputes with anyone in the recent past. The actor responded negatively to these saying neither he has had any dispute with anyone recently nor any threat calls or messages have been received by him.

The Police on Monday called a person working as a sweeper at the Band Stand for questioning. His statement has also been recorded for the case.

Earlier this week, the Bandra Police registered a case against an unidentified person on Monday after a threat letter was issued to actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. Mumbai police have recorded actor Salman Khan's statement and his father Salim Khan's statements in the case. More than 200 CCTV footage have been seized by the Mumbai Police so far. A total of 10 teams, including the Crime Branch and the local police, are involved in the investigation of the Salman case.

The Mumbai Police suspect the possible involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the death threat to Bollywood megastar Salman Khan and his father, writer Salim Khan. As a precaution, Mumbai Police have beefed up security at the Khans' residence in Galaxy Apartments, Bandra West since Sunday.

In the current case, police said that Salim Khan, 87, was handed over an unsigned, hand-written threat letter by one unknown person on a bench where he normally rests after jogging at the Bandra Bandstand promenade, around 7.30 a.m. on Sunday.

It was addressed to him and his son Salman and facing something amiss, they immediately alerted their security to inform the police.

The threat letter ends with a couple of initials including 'L.B.' which the police suspect refers to 'Lawrence Bishnoi' though the latter is understood to have denied any connection to the incident to the Delhi Police.

-- with inputs from India TV and agencies