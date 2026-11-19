Madirapan, composed by Himesh Reshammiya and choreographed by Mudassar Khan, is a foot-tapping celebration of music, masti and brotherhood. Turning up the energy, Salman Khan is back with his signature dance style and effortless swag in Madirapan, the latest track from Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace.

Madirapan from Maatrubhumi out

Capturing the fun and camaraderie of army life, Madirapan features Salman Khan bonding with his squad through lively dance moments and celebrations. Adding to its visual appeal are Salman and Chitrangda Singh, whose infectious energy, effortless charm, and striking screen presence make every frame a treat to watch. With Himesh Reshammiya’s catchy composition, Mudassar Khan’s vibrant choreography and Sameer Anjaan’s lyrics Madirapan is an entertaining dance number that is sure to get audiences grooving and find a place on party playlists. Watch it here:

Salman Khan shoots in freezing rain at minus 7 degrees for Maatrubhumi

Salman Khan pushed through extreme weather conditions while shooting for his upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. Director Apoorva Lakhia recently recalled one particularly challenging day on the sets, when the actor reported for work in freezing rain soon after arriving at the location.

Speaking about the experience, Apoorva revealed that Salman chose to head straight to the shoot instead of taking time to acclimatise to the high altitude. The team was filming at Taro Plains, near a river, where temperatures had dropped to minus 7 degrees.

Recalling the day, the director said, "The toughest location was in a place called Taro Plains, just next to the river, where we shot with Salman Sir and the others on the very first day he arrived. It was minus 7 degrees and raining, and the soldiers had to run up a slope. Salman Sir had just landed the day before and decided to come straight to the set instead of getting acclimatised. We did three takes of him walking up and down in that freezing weather, and he did it without complaining - no extra oxygen, nothing."

Maatrubhumi team shoots at an altitude of 14,000 feet

The freezing conditions at Taro Plains were only one part of the demanding schedule. The film's production also moved to locations situated at an altitude of 14,000 feet. Temperatures at these spots could fall to minus 40 degrees.

The team filmed across difficult mountain terrain and high-altitude valleys. Icy rivers also formed part of the landscape. Instead of relying entirely on studio sets, the makers opted for real locations to capture the harsh environment and the challenges faced by soldiers on the frontlines.

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 4, 2026. The film will clash at the box office with Shraddha Kapoor's biographical drama Eetha.

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