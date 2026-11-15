Salman Khan braves freezing rain, extreme weather conditions as he shoots for Maatrubhumi at 14,000 feet

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. The film has been creating buzz since the release of its teaser, trailer and posters. While the glimpses have given audiences a look at the film, the challenging shooting conditions have also caught their attention.

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Director Apoorva Lakhia recently spoke about the difficult shoot and recalled how Salman Khan worked in freezing weather to complete a sequence.

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Salman Khan shot in freezing rain without acclimatisation

Talking about the challenges of filming in extreme weather conditions, Apoorva Lakhia recalled one of the toughest days on the sets of Maatrubhumi. The director revealed that Salman Khan arrived at the location and headed straight to the shoot instead of taking time to acclimatise to the high altitude.

Recalling the experience, Apoorva said, "The toughest location was in a place called Taro Plains, just next to the river, where we shot with Salman Sir and the others on the very first day he arrived. It was minus 7 degrees and raining, and the soldiers had to run up a slope. Salman Sir had just landed the day before and decided to come straight to the set instead of getting acclimatised. We did three takes of him walking up and down in that freezing weather, and he did it without complaining - no extra oxygen, nothing."

Maatrubhumi team shoots at 14,000 feet

Notably, the film's challenging shoot was not limited to the freezing rain near the river. The makers also took the production to locations at an altitude of 14,000 feet, where temperatures can drop to as low as minus 40 degrees.

The team filmed across rugged mountain terrain and high-altitude valleys, with icy rivers forming part of the landscape. Rather than depending entirely on studio setups, the makers chose real locations to capture the harsh conditions and challenges faced by soldiers on the frontlines.

When is Maatrubhumi releasing?

The war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is scheduled to hit theatres on December 4, 2026, and will clash at the box office with Shraddha Kapoor's biographical drama Eetha. Apart from Salman Khan, the film also features Chitrangda Singh, Zeyn Shaw and Abhishrri Sen in key roles.

The film is inspired by the real-life clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley. It was earlier titled Battle of Galwan; however, the makers decided to rename it as Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. It is produced by Salma Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films.

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Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi trailer out; Apoorva Lakhia's film promises patriotism, action and family emotions