Salman Khan, Aamir Khan's 'Andaz Apna Apna' poses threat to new releases, know day 3 box office collection Aamir Khan and Salman Khan's film Andaz Apna Apna was re-released in theatres on April 25. The movie proved to be a flop in its original release, but after getting a second chance, it seems to be doing wonders.

New Delhi:

The craze for old films is continuously increasing among Bollywood lovers. The films are getting a lot of love from the audience with their re-releases. After the success of Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's Sanam Teri Kasam, most filmmakers are seen giving a second chance to their flop movies. Recently, cult classic Andaz Apna Apna has been re-released on the big screen, which seems to be performing better in terms of earnings.

This 1994 cult film of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan has come into the discussion. Amidst the presence of new films, people are going to watch Andaz Apna Apna in theaters. From this it can be guessed that fans are eager to watch this film. Salman and Aamir's film flopped at the time of its original release, but now it seems that the film's fortunes may change after getting a second chance.

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan starrer Andaz Apna Apna has picked up pace, albeit slowly, in its re-release. This 1994 cult classic film has done wonders at the box office on Sunday. According to a report in Sacnilk, the film collected 25 lakhs on the first day. After this, the earnings of the movie increased on the second day and on Saturday, the film earned Rs 30 lakh (Andaz Apna

The film has also given tough competition to the newly released Bollywood films in terms of collection on the third day, as the movie has collected 50 lakhs on Sunday. Based on the comparison, it is almost equal to the first two days. If the film remains at the same pace in weekdays after the weekend, then its name can be included in the list of films performing better in re-release. Talking about the total earnings, the film has earned Rs 1.05 crore in three days.

This year, two Bollywood films were re-released and the special thing is that both of them got success at the box office. The film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was released on January 3, which made a record-breaking collection. After this, Sanam Teri Kasam was released, whose collection was 16 crores.

