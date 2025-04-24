'Are these killers Muslims? No...', Salim Merchant shares stern message on Pahalgam terrorist attack Bollywood singer and composer Salim Merchant condemned the Pahalgam attack. He has expressed his pain in a long video.

Reactions of Bollywood stars are continuously coming on the terrible terrorist attack in Pahalgam. This tragic incident is being condemned continuously. Famous playback singer and composer Salim Merchant also expressed his anger over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on Wednesday. In this video, while condemning the terrorist attack, he also gave the teachings of Islam and the Quran. Along with this, Salim Merchant said in clear words that these killers are not Muslims but terrorists. While praying for the families of the deceased, he said that Islam does not teach violence.

Salim Merchant said this in the video

Salim posted a video on her Instagram handle on Wednesday night, in which she said, 'Innocent people were killed in Pahalgam because they were Hindus, not Muslims. Are the killers Muslims? No, they are terrorists. Because Islam does not teach this. Quran-e-Sharif, Surah Al-Baqarah, Verse 256 says that there is no compulsion in matters of religion. This is written in the Quran-e-Sharif. I am ashamed as a Muslim that I have to see this day when my Hindu brothers and sisters were killed so brutally, just because they are Hindus.'

Salim prayed for the dead

Speaking further on this matter, he expressed embarrassment and said, 'When will all this end. The residents of Kashmir who were living well for the last two to three years, the same problems are again in their lives. I do not understand how to express my grief and anger. I bow my head and pray, may God give strength and prosperity to the innocent people who have lost their lives and their loved ones. Om Shanti.' As soon as Salim Merchant shared this video, netizens agreed with him and some also reshared the video.

Earlier, the singer had posted about Pahalgam

On Wednesday morning, Salim had said that no action or justice can compensate for the loss of the bereaved families. He wrote on Instagram, 'There are no words to heal the pain, no justice is fast enough to take away this horror. We cry for those we have lost. We grieve for those who are left behind.' Let us tell you, on April 22, terrorists attacked Pahalgam tourists in broad daylight and 26 people were killed and many were injured.

