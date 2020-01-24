Image Source : TWITTER Salim Khan, Asha Parekh, Rajat Sharma grace Whistling Woods 12th convocation event

India TV Chairman and Editor-In-Chief Rajat Sharma joined Bollywood legends Salim Khan and Asha Parekh as the special guest at the popular film institute Whistling Woods’ 12th convocation event in Mumbai. On the occasion of 75th birthday of the filmmaker and Whistling Woods’ founder Subhash Ghai, the institute organized a grand convocation event where the chief guests honored the students of the 2019 batch for their stellar performances.

Talking at the event, Rajat Sharma threw light on the journey of filmmaker Subhash Ghai and encouraged the students to learn from his struggles. He lauded Ghai for his contribution to the world of Bollywood and praised him for working for the benefits of students who want to make it big in the showbiz through the Whistling Woods institute. He also talked about how famous scriptwriter Salim Khan came to Mumbai with a dream of becoming an actor. He asked students to learn from him and keep dreaming. He says, "If one of your dreams doesn’t come true, start dreaming another one but never stop dreaming." Rajat Sharma praised the writer and said, “If Salim Khan had become an actor, who would have written scripts of iconic films like Sholay and Deewar.”

Yesteryear actress Asha Parekh also shared golden words with the students and said, "Sometimes there are highs and lows, so you have to be very stern and make up your mind and have very strong willpower to achieve your dreams!"

The convocation ceremony for the students of Whistling Woods International class of 2019 took place at Natya Mandir in Mumbai on Friday, January 24th.

