Salim Akhtar, Badal and Qayamat producer dies at 82 Filmmaker Salim Akhtar, who launched Rani Mukerji and Tamannaah Bhatia in Bollywood, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 82 in Mumbai.

Veteran producer Salim Akhtar, who launched Rani Mukerji and Tamannaah Bhatia in the film industry, reportedly passed away on Tuesday at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He was 82 years old. In his career, he produced several notable films including the action-romantic film Aapas Ki Baat starring Poonam Dhillon, Raj Babbar and Shakti Kapoor in 1981. He also produced 1983's Qayamat featuring Dharmendra, Smita Patil and Jaya Prada in the lead roles. The action-drama film Qayamat was directed by Raj N Sippy and written by Pari Kapoor and Mohan Kaul. Bollywood producer Salim Akhtar died on April 8, 2025. The cause of his death is not known yet. He is survived by his wife, Shama Akhtar, and son, Samad Akhtar. As of now, his family have not officially confirmed his passing.

Phool Aur Angaar producer launched the career of Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji by producing her first film in the industry, 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat', in 1997. He also introduced Tamannaah Bhatia with the 2005 movie 'Chand Sa Roshan Chehra'. Tamannaah Bhatia starrer 'Chand Sa Roshan Chehra', was directed by Shahab Shamsi and marks the debut of Tamannaah in the film industry. Besides Tamannaah, the star cast of this film includes Samir Aftab, Shabbir Ahluwalia and Shahid Ahmed.

His famous work

The Bollywood producer was known for his work in several films like 1993's Phool Aur Angaar, 1983's Qayamat, and 1993's Aadmi. For the unversed, the Hindi-language film, 'Phool Aur Angaar' produced by Salim Akhtar was a blockbuster hit and reportedly this film was the sixth-highest-grossing Hindi film in 1993. The action-drama film features Govardhan Asrani, Bajrangi, Arun Bali and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles.