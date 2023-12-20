Salaar: Prabhas-starrer gets 1 am, 4 am shows in Telangana amid MASSIVE demand of tickets

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Salaar is releasing in cinemas on December 22.

Prabhas-starrer Salaar is one of the most-awaited flicks of 2023. Fans of the actor have been eagerly waiting for the film's release. As Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is all set to hit the big screens on Friday, a good news has arrived for the Prabhas' fans, ahead of the film's release. The Telangana government has allowed the early screenings of the film, by approving movie shows as early as 1 am. Not only this, the state government has also allowed the film's makers to hike the ticket fees.

As per a report by ETimes, Telangana government has issued a statement wherein it stated, ''The government, after careful examination of the matter hereby permits to allow 6th show at 4 am on 22.12.2023 in Telangana state for 'Salaar' movie and also hike of rates by Rs 65 and Rs 100 for single screen and multiplexes respectively."

In its statement, the government mentioned that after careful examination of the matter, it permitted the 6th show at 4 am on December 22. The government also accorded the permission to run Salaar from 1 am onwards on its opening day, along with the names of the theatres which are allowed for it.

About Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire

Salaar is directed by KGF writer director Prashant Neel. Stars like Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapati Babu will be seen along with Prabhas in the film.

Salaar will be released worldwide on December 22 in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu.

