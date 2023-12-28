Salaar Box Office Report: Prabhas' actioner set to cross Rs 500 cr mark worldwide, mints THIS much on Day 6

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salaar was released in cinemas on December 22.

Prabhas' latest actioner Salaar Part One Ceasefire remains unstoppable even after six days of its theatrical release. Despite facing tough competition from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki, the film is churning out big for its producers at the box office. Not only in India but the film is performing exceptionally well in the overseas market. Salaar is set to cross the coveted Rs 300 crore nett mark in India on Thursday, after minting Rs 17 crore on Day 6.

With the addition of Day 6 figures, the total nett collection of Salaar in India stands at Rs 297.40 crore.

Check out the day-wise collection of Salaar:

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 90.70 crore (Telugu - Rs 66.75 crore, Malayalam Rs 3.55 crore, Tamil - Rs 3.75 crore, Kannada - 90 lakh, Hindi Rs 15.75 crore)

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 56.35 crore (Telugu - Rs 34.25 crore, Malayalam Rs 1.75 crore, Tamil - Rs 3.05 crore, Kannada - 95 lakh, Hindi Rs 16.35 crore)

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 62.05 crore (Telugu - Rs 35 crore, Malayalam Rs 1.55 crore, Tamil - Rs 3.2 crore, Kannada - 1.2 crore, Hindi Rs 21.1 crore)

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 46.3 crore (Telugu - Rs 27.1 crore, Malayalam Rs 1.3 crore, Tamil - Rs 2.05 crore, Kannada - 85 lakh, Hindi Rs 15 crore)

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 24.9 crore (Telugu - Rs 13.7 crore, Malayalam Rs 70 lakh, Tamil - Rs 1.1 crore, Kannada - 30 lakh, Hindi Rs 9.1 crore)

Day 6 (Wednesday): 17 crore

About Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire

Salaar is directed by KGF writer director Prashant Neel. Stars like Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Jagapati Babu are seen along with the Baahubali fame in the film.

Salaar was released worldwide on December 22 in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu.

