Saiyaara Trailer out now: Ahaan Panday as Krrish Kapoor looks competent, Aneet Padda shows range | Watch

The trailer of the upcoming Bollywood film Saiyaara is finally out now. While the film will be releasing after 10 days, the makers shared the trailer of the film featuring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda on Tuesday. The Bollywood movie, which was fated to be Aashiqui 3, is now releasing as Saiyaara as YRF is presenting the film, with Mohit Suri helming the project. Saiyaara is already one of the most anticipated romantic dramas of this year, courtesy of its songs. The makers have already released 4 songs and it's more than enough to create excitement for the fans.

Saiyaara trailer is out now!

Saiyaara trailer begins with Ahaan Panday, a struggling singer, expressing his anger at a music label head. Later, he says, 'Krrish Kapoor! Say the name.' Seconds later, Aneet Panda makes an appearance in the Saiyaara trailer as a writer who joins Krissh's team. Some clips of them falling in love feature in the trailer until Aneet shows a knife to Ahaan and asks him to leave. Then comes the most lovable part of the trailer, Saiyaara title track, with Ahaan losing it all in a crowd full of people.

Watch the trailer here:

Cast

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda will be seen in the lead roles in this film. Both are going to debut with this romantic drama by Mohit Suri. For the unversed, Ahaan is the son of Chunky Panday's brother Chikki Panday. Before this, he had also worked in many short films. At the same time, Aneet Padda has appeared in the web series 'Big Girls Don't Cry'. She has also appeared in the 2022 film 'Salaam Venky'. Now she is going to debut as a lead actress under the Yash Raj banner.

Release date

Mohit Suri has given suspense thrillers like 'Zahar', 'Kalyug', and 'Awarapan'. He is also known for romantic films like 'Aashiqui 2', 'Hamari Adhuri Kahani' and Half Girlfriend. Last time he directed 'Ek Villain Returns'. Now he is coming up with another romantic love story, 'Saiyaara'. The film will release on July 18, 2025 in theatres.

