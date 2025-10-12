Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday spends a day with school kids, inspires them to chase their dreams | Watch Actor Ahaan Panday, known for Mohit Suri's film 'Saiyaara', recently visited a Mumbai school, inspiring students. Fans praised him online, saying, "My real hero, my superstar, my Saiyaara. So proud of you." Watch the pictures and videos here.

Actor Ahaan Panday has been in the news ever since he made his acting debut with the film 'Saiyaara' alongside Aneet Padda. He gained widespread attention with his performance in Mohit Suri's romantic drama film. Fans closely follow his every move and eagerly await his photos and videos on social media.

Recently, Ahaan Panday spent some time with the students of Sitaram Mill Compound, Mumbai Public School. His day at the school has become a topic of discussion on social media. Photos of him smiling and participating in class with the children have surfaced online.

Ahaan Panday’s school visit surfaces online

In the photos and videos shared on social media, Ahaan is seen enjoying a joyful day. He was seen having a fun conversation with the children and even posed for photographs. In one of the pictures, he is sitting on the floor with the children, cheering with them and making heart shapes with his hands. He also gave autographs to several children.

In the video, he was also seen inspiring the school kids, encouraging a schoolgirl to repeat after him: "I am going to be the biggest IPS officer in the world."

Social media reacts

Ahaan Panday's fans couldn't stop themselves from commenting on Ahaan's viral photos and videos. One user wrote, "My real hero, my superstar, my saiyaara so proud of you." Another user wrote, "Education system is getting good now." One comment reads, "Respect for Ahaan." Several users also commented on the post with heart and fire emojis.

Ahaan Pandey's work front

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Ahaan Panday will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s untitled project alongside Sharvari. However, he has worked as an assistant director in films and series like 'Freaky Ali', 'Rock on 2', and 'The Railway Men'.

Saiyaara's budget and worldwide box office collection

Ahaan Panday's debut film 'Saiyaara' became a blockbuster film. According to the industry tracker, it has collected Rs 569.75 crore worldwide so far. Reportedly, the film was made with a budget of around Rs 60 crore. The romantic drama film was produced by Akshaye Widhani under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

