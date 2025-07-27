Where was Saiyaara filmed? Explore all shooting locations From Goa to Manali, the movie Saiyaara turned real locations into moments of emotion. Discover where it was filmed and why each place mattered to the story.

New Delhi:

The romantic musical drama 'Saiyaara' took the audience on an emotional journey of India's most beautiful destinations, as it hit the theatres. From the pristine charm of Goa to the serene scenery of Manali, the film showcases real-life locations that bring life to each character's story.

Director Mohit Suri has delivered not just a film but an emotional journey with 'Saiyaara' where love, loss and longing are explored across India's most iconic cities. The carefully chosen locations connect the entire country with the lead characters' journey, making each place a character in itself.

Saiyaara movie shooting locations that brought the story alive

1. St Xavier's College – Where Krish’s journey began

Mumbai's St Xavier's College serves as an important flashback location in Ahaan-Aneet starrer. The college campus becomes the backdrop for Krish's first performance in the film, setting up his musical journey right from the start.

2. Goa’s Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church – The moment of stardom

One of the most powerful scenes in the film takes place at the famous Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church in Panaji, Goa. In this crucial scene, Krish stands on top of a bus with the crowd calling his name. There is a moment when Krish realises: he made it. With its distinctive Portuguese colonial architecture, this centuries-old church presents a wonderful visual contrast with the character's moment of musical breakthrough.

3. Manali’s Naggar Castle – A snowy reunion

This tranquil palace, tucked away in the snow-capped hills, is the ideal location for Krish and Vaani's reunion. This 15th-century palace, surrounded by pine forests and snow-capped peaks, provides a tranquil haven from the bustle of the city.

4. M2M Ferry – The mid-sea emotional crossroad

The film features a unique mid-sea scene aboard the M2M Ferry, capturing the lead characters in a crucial transitional moment. This mid-sea scene, oscillating between the noise of the city and the peacefulness of the coast, shows the couple literally and emotionally travelling the same way they are. The ferry journey serves as a metaphor for the emotional state of the characters, positioned physically and symbolically between different stages of their relationship.

5. Mumbai’s CST – Racing through love and chaos

The scene where Krish and Vaani are cycling through the busy entrance of CST was shot at Mumbai's iconic railway station. True to the story of the film, the crowds, rush and grandeur of the station match the fast pace of their love story. This UNESCO World Heritage Site, with its Victorian Gothic architecture, perfectly reflects the relentless energy of Mumbai.

6. Alibaug – A romantic getaway by the sea

In this scene, Krish and Vaani escape the real world to their own little paradise in Alibaug. The filmmakers describe it as a tender, romantic moment, where the pristine beach and luxurious accommodations create an intimate atmosphere away from outside pressures.

7. Bandra Fort – A song, a view, a moment to remember

The scene where Vaani watches Krish sing her song was shot at the historic Bandra Fort. This 17th-century Portuguese fort's ruined walls and the marine backdrop create a dramatic atmosphere that further enhances the emotional impact of the musical performance.

How Saiyaara’s locations add soul to its love story

The varied filming locations of 'Saiyaara' reflect India's incredible geographical and cultural diversity. From the colonial architecture of Goa to the Himalayan landscapes of Manali, the film offers a comprehensive visual tour of the country's most photogenic destinations.

