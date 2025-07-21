Saiyaara Day 3 Collection: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's film makes full use of weekend The film 'Saiyaara' has dominated the box office with its release. The film released on July 18 started with a great opening.

New Delhi:

Since January, several Bollywood films have been released in theatres. But there are a few such films that have received love from the audience. The name 'Saiyaara' has now been added to this list. This film with debutants has cast a spell on the audience. The film was released in theatres on July 18 and had a great opening day. Let's know how the film performed on the weekends.

Recovered the budget on the third day itself

Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda are in the lead roles in the film 'Saiyaara'. Through this romantic film, these stars have made their debut in the world of acting. The film opened its account by making a great collection of Rs 21 crore on the opening day. On Saturday, on the second day, it registered further growth and the earnings were Rs 25 crore. Now, on the third day itself, the film has recovered its budget.

Took full advantage of the weekend

The film 'Saiyaara' has taken full advantage of Sunday. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 37 crore on day 3. The total business of the film has become Rs 83 crore. The budget of the film is being told to be around Rs 50-60 crore. According to this, this film has become a blockbuster.

Other films miss a chance

This film was released in the theatres along with Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi: The Great' and Sonakshi Sinha's 'Nikita Roy'. Apart from this, the South film 'Junior' and the American animated film 'Smurfs' were also released in theatres on this day. But, 'Saiyaara' has overshadowed all the films released along with it and won at the box office.

Cast and makers

This film is directed by Mohit Suri. 'Saiyaara' has also become the best opener of his directorial career. This film has been produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Among the films of YRF released after the COVID pandemic, 'Saiyaara' has secured the third position in terms of opening day collection. It is only behind Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' and Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3'.

Also Read: Won National Award as child artist, got arrested on charges of prostitution, made comeback on TV: Guess who?