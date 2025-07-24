Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda starrer's day 6 box office collection Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's film Saiyaara is having a strong hold at the box office. Let's know its day 6 collection here.

Recently released film 'Saiyaara' is having a stormy innings at the box office. Directed by Mohit Suri, this movie featuring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda has been doing wonders since the opening day. The film recovered its budget on the third day itself and is now making records after records. Now, it has been six days since the release of the film 'Saiyaara'. Its flag is flying high at the box office.

On the fifth day, it became the highest-grossing film of the year 2025 and defeated 'Jaat' and 'Kesari Chapter 2'. On the sixth day, it gave competition to stars like Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan and broke the records of films like 'Sky Force' and 'Sikandar'. Let's know 'Saiyaara's day 6 collection.

Saiyaara goes unstoppable

'Saiyaara' collected Rs 25 crore on the fifth day. According to Sacnilk, on Wednesday, the film collected Rs 21 crore on day 6 of its release. With this, the total net collection of the film has reached Rs 153.25 crore.

Records were broken on day 6

Akshay Kumar's film 'Sky Force' collected Rs 112.75 crore at the Indian box office. At the same time, it earned Rs 149 crore worldwide. According to this, on the sixth day, 'Saiyaara' has defeated Akshay starrer and if the earnings continues the same way, then Ahaan and Aneet's film will soon leave 'Housefull 5' behind.

These four films of this year are ahead of Saiyaara

'Saiyaara' is at the fifth position among the top 5 films of this year in terms of earnings. At the same time, it is also at the fifth position among Indian films in terms of worldwide collection. So far, it is behind only four films in the race, 'Chhaava', 'Housefull 5', 'Raid 2' and 'Sitaare Zameen Par'.

For the unversed, 'Saiyaara' is a romantic musical film, directed by Mohit Suri. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have debuted through this film, made under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The budget of this movie is reportedly around Rs 60 crore.

