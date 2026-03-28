Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda faces heavy trolling online as her sister's Dhurandhar 2 remark goes viral

New Delhi:

Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda has found herself at the center of an online storm after a remark made by her sister, Reet Padda, about Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 went viral on social media. What started as a casual comment quickly turned into widespread trolling, with internet users debating and criticising the statement across platforms.

Social media users are trolling Aneet Padda, saying it seems like her sister is damaging her career because of the remark. For the unversed, Reet Padda called Dhurandhar: The Revenge a "propaganda movie" and also criticised Priyanka Chopra Jonas for not speaking up during a viral moment at the Oscars.

Aneet Padda faces online backlash after her sister's remark about Dhurandhar 2 goes viral

On platform X (formerly Twitter), internet users have been calling out Aneet Padda. One user wrote, "This Aneet Padda is just like her sister. Never got good vibes from her, and thank God this comment opened my eyes. Aneet’s Bollywood career is gone, thanks to her sis (sic)."

Another wrote, "Reet Padda mocking Priyanka Chopra and calling Dhurandhar a propaganda movie - she is seriously damaging her sister's career big time because people in India don’t forget." Another post read, "Her sister ruined her career." See X reactions below:

What did Aneet Padda's sister Reet Padda say about Dhurandhar 2?

On Friday, Reet Padda responded to a comment made by a user on Instagram. In her first reply, she wrote, "Oh, look at me, actually responding to a comment on social media - shocking, I know. Normally, I don’t bother, because clearly trying to change someone’s mind here is like trying to teach cats to do calculus. But, since you’ve so generously invested your precious time reacting to every little thing I’ve reposted, I thought, why not? Let’s go point by point, just so I can try to understand your apparently endless issues with my stance: First, the whole thing about calling films like Kashmir Files, Kerala Files, and Dhurandhar propaganda. For Dhurandhar, it literally serves as a government-friendly narrative, using political speeches to justify, say, the minor hiccup of demonetisation. Call it propaganda? Yep. Deny it? Not a chance. But maybe your definition of propaganda is… different, who knows (sic)."

(Image Source : REET PADDA'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab showing Reet Padda's Instagram comment.

At the time of writing, Reet Padda has made her Instagram account private and removed her display picture.

Also Read: Who is Reet Padda? Saiyaara actor's sister slams Dhurandhar 2, questions Priyanka Chopra's silence