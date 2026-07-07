Saira Banu shares rare photos with 'Sahib' Dilip Kumar on his 5th death anniversary: 'Until we meet again'

New Delhi:

It was on this day, five years back, that legendary actor Dilip Kumar passed away. He was 98. His wife, actress Saira Banu, has always kept his memories alive in the form of beautiful posts, throwback stories and memories of her 'Sahib' on Instagram. On the actor's fifth death anniversary, Saira Banu posted unseen photos with her husband and remembered him with a heartfelt message.

Saira Banu remembers Dilip Kumar

The Padosan actress, who married Dilip Kumar in 1966, wrote, "The most beautiful thing about life is that it never truly departs. It lingers in memories. And memories, unlike time, are faithful companions. They return unbidden, carrying every smile, every glance, every word, as though nothing has ever truly been lost. To remember someone is perhaps the purest proof that they have never been forgotten. I often believe that Sahib bestowed upon me a treasure beyond measure before he took leave of this earthly world: a treasury of memories so rich that I shall spend the remainder of my days living amongst them."

She continued, "On this day, the 7th of July, 2021, Dilip Kumar left not only me, but an entire world that cherished him. His family, friends, admirers and brethren in cinema were left with an emptiness words can never quite describe. Yet, for me, he was far more than the man the world celebrated. He was the steadfast anchor of my life, the quiet strength upon which I leaned. Ours was not merely a life lived together, but a life fulfilled. Such was the generosity of his spirit and the grace with which he carried every responsibility, that he allowed me the rare privilege simply to be his companion."

She further wrote, "The world shall forever remember him as one of the greatest artists to have adorned the silver screen. Yet those who truly knew him shall remember a gentler greatness: a philanthropist, a cherished friend, and above all, a human being whose compassion was as boundless as his dignity. Looking back, I realise I was not merely witnessing history, I was dwelling within it. Unknowingly, I became a humble part of a legacy that generations shall continue to celebrate."

"Five years have passed since Sahib departed from my sight, yet never from my life. Love of such depth does not submit to time, nor does companionship of such grace surrender to absence. He resides wherever my memories wander, and they wander to him every single day. If I have been fortunate in this lifetime, it is because I was granted the immeasurable honour of loving, and being loved by, Dilip Kumar. And that is a blessing for which my soul shall remain grateful until we meet again," she concluded.

Dilip Kumar passed away in 2021

The veteran actor was admitted to a Mumbai house on June 30. She died a couple of days later, on July 7, due to prolonged age-related illness.

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