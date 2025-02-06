Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mumbai police conducts identification parade for accused

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Mumbai residence earlier this year.

Mumbai Police conducted an identification parade for Shariful Islam Shehzad, the accused in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, at Arthur Road Jail on Wednesday, officials said. According to officials, Shehzad, who allegedly entered Saif's residence with the intent to commit theft, was identified by witnesses present during the incident. The police said they have strong evidence linking him to the crime, including CCTV footage and a positive facial recognition test.

Last month, Saif was attacked by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who allegedly entered his home intending to commit theft. During a violent confrontation, Saif sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other parts of his body. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment. The identification parade took place in the office of the Senior Jailor at Arthur Road Jail, in the presence of a Tehsildar, following court approval. Staff nurse Ariyama Philip and aaya Junu, who were present inside Saif's residence during the attack, participated in identifying the accused.

On January 31, Mumbai Police conducted a facial recognition test of the accused. "Arrested accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad's facial recognition tested positive. As per the test, the person in the CCTV footage and Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad are confirmed to be the same person," said Mumbai Police. As the investigation continues, Mumbai Police claimed they had ample evidence against the arrested accused. They also confirmed that he entered India from Bangladesh and stayed in various locations in Kolkata before coming to Mumbai.

Last month, Additional Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh Dahiya refuted rumours that the accused's fingerprints did not match. "Whenever an accusation is arrested, multiple pieces of evidence are collected against it. We have found much oral, physical, and technical evidence against the accused... We have caught the right person," he said. According to police, the accused entered the actor's residence with intent to commit theft.

A case has been registered under sections 311, 312, 331(4), 331(6), and 331(7) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The police said that the accused was planning to flee to his native village in Bangladesh but was detained at Hiranandani Estate in Thane. However, his advocate, Sandeep Shekhane, denied the police's claims and alleged that "no proper investigation" had been conducted "A police custody for 5 days has been granted. The court has asked the police to submit a report within 5 days. The police have no proof that he is a Bangladeshi.

They said that he came here 6 months ago, it is a wrong statement. He has been living here for more than 7 years. His family is in Mumbai... This is a clear-cut violation of 43A. No proper investigation has been done," Shekhane told reporters. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital after undergoing surgery on January 21. Upon returning to his Bandra residence, he briefly greeted the media.

(With ANI inputs)

