Saif Ali Khan faces major setback in 25-year-old Bhopal property dispute The Madhya Pradesh High Court has given a big decision in the 25-year-old dispute over the ancestral property of Bhopal's Nawab Hamidullah Khan.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has given an important decision in the long-running dispute over the ancestral property of Bhopal's Nawab Hamidullah Khan. The Jabalpur Bench has cancelled the 25-year-old decision given by the Bhopal trial court and has ordered a fresh hearing of the case.

This property is related to Saif Ali Khan's great-grandmother

The case is linked to Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, as this property is connected to his great-grandmother Sajida Sultan. Earlier, the trial court had given the entire property to Sajida Sultan.

The trial court should give a new decision on the property dispute

The High Court has ordered the trial court to hear the case again and give a new decision within a year. Other family members of Nawab Hamidullah Khan challenged the old decision and demanded the equitable division of property under Muslim Personal Law.

Other heirs of the property challenged in court

It is noteworthy that the trial court had given the entire ancestral property to Sajida Sultan, daughter of the Nawab's elder Begum, which has now been challenged by other heirs.

The final decision will decide who gets what

According to High Court lawyer Harshit Bari, the case will be heard again and the new decision will decide who should get the rights to the Nawab's property worth billions and how much.

