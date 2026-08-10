'Saif couldn't stop laughing': Sonali Kulkarni reveals hilarious story behind Woh Ladki Hai shoot | Exclusive

New Delhi:

Today, August 10, marks twenty-five years of Dil Chahta Hai. Sonali Kulkarni, who played Saif Ali Khan's love interest in the film, still remembers shooting Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan like it happened yesterday. The song became one of the most memorable parts of the film, but behind its colourful visuals and comic timing was a set filled with laughter and spontaneity.

Speaking exclusively to India TV, Sonali recalled that the song came together towards the end of the film. The team was still figuring out how to execute the sequence when she was called for a rehearsal at a hall in Juhu.

Sonali Kulkarni recalls rehearsals

Sonali had a theatre performance at Prithvi that day. So, she told the team she could spare only four hours. But the rehearsal turned out to be much shorter than expected. "They said, 'Come, come, come for the rehearsal.' I went there, and they started teaching me the steps. 'One, two... one, two, three. Hands ho gaya. Ab pair karo. One, two... one, two, three. Ab ek saath karo.' And then they said, 'Okay, go.'"

She was surprised when the team wrapped up her rehearsal within 10 to 15 minutes. "I said, 'Haan... uske baad?' They said, 'Kuch nahi. Ab iske baad set pe milo.' I was so scared. I said, 'Nahi, nahi. I will do it better. I will learn. Don't worry.' They said, 'We're not worried. You did it very well. Abhi jao. Shooting mein milte hain.'"

Sonali Kulkarni on Farah Khan's choreography

For Sonali, the energy on the sets made the entire experience even more enjoyable. She remembers choreographer Farah Khan creating a fun atmosphere that helped everyone loosen up. "Farah is a fabulous teacher. She's such a wonderful choreographer because the mood on the set was always peppy," she recalls.

Much of the fun also came from her pairing with Saif Ali Khan. Sonali says the two could barely keep a straight face while filming their portions together. "I can't tell you - we burst out laughing every time we saw each other. I loved Saif's tap dance. People loved the way I run in the song - 'Woh pari, woh hoor, woh naazneen' - the way I run ahead."

Saif Ali Khan couldn't stop laughing at Sonali's look

Sonali also remembers Saif's reaction when she arrived on set in Pooja's body-hugging Punjabi suit and bouffant hairstyle. "I can't tell you, when I came in that body-hugging Punjabi suit and the bouffant hairstyle, Saif couldn't stop laughing. He said, 'I'm feeling as if I'm dancing with my mom because Sharmila ji used to have that bouffant hairstyle."

The song was designed around different eras and styles of Hindi cinema. One of Sonali's favourite memories is the sequence inspired by the Chandni, Madhuri and Juhi era.

"And then, when we recreated that Chandni–Madhuri–Juhi era with the blue saree... oh my God! Everything was blue — bangles, hair clips, earrings, chappals, pallu, blouse — everything. Blue, blue, blue. We laughed and laughed."

She also fondly remembers the sequence where the cast performs the now-iconic little twist while throwing rings and a ball. "I love that step where everyone does that little twist in the tight dress. I absolutely love that step. I was laughing so much when all the girls were doing that tiny little twist while we were throwing rings and a ball at each other."

'It feels as though we shot it only yesterday'

For Sonali, the memories of Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan remain fresh even after 25 years. "The recreation of that era was epic, and we had an absolute ball shooting it. It feels as though we shot it only yesterday. My memories are still so fresh."

"I had fallen in love with Saif as an actor in Dil Chahta Hai, and that admiration only grew over the years as we saw his comic timing and his sharp sense of humour", she said, while fondly recalling memories with her co-star.

She adds, "Saif has such a unique, friendly vibe. Working with each other felt effortless. Farhan was always there with us, guiding and helping us. Right from our very first scene together, we just clicked."

Looking back, Sonali remembers the Dil Chahta Hai sets as a space filled with talent, warmth and plenty of laughter. And 25 years later, those memories remain as vivid as the song itself.

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