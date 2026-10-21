Saif Ali Khan begins shooting for period drama with The Lunchbox director Ritesh Batra

Actor Saif Ali Khan has begun shooting for his upcoming period drama, directed by filmmaker Ritesh Batra, best known for films such as The Lunchbox and Photograph. Details about the film's plot, cast and release date have not yet been revealed.

For the unversed, Batra made his directorial debut with The Lunchbox in 2013. Starring Irrfan Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film received international acclaim and won several awards, including honours at the Filmfare Awards.

Saif Ali Khan begins shooting for period drama directed by Ritesh Batra

Saif Ali Khan, who was last seen in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan alongside Akshay Kumar, has started shooting for his upcoming project. The film marks his collaboration with Ritesh Batra, the director of The Lunchbox.

The announcement comes after the release of two of Saif's projects in 2026, Kartavya and Haiwaan. While further details about his upcoming period drama remain under wraps, the collaboration has already sparked curiosity among fans.

For Saif, the collaboration adds another unconventional project to his filmography. Over the years, he has explored different genres and unique stories through projects such as Sacred Games, Being Cyrus and the period drama Laal Kaptaan.

More about Ritesh Batra

For the unversed, Ritesh Batra is a filmmaker known for his work across Indian and international cinema. He made his directorial debut with the 2013 film The Lunchbox, which received international acclaim. He has since directed films such as The Sense of an Ending, Our Souls at Night, starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, and Photograph.

Box office performance of Saif Ali Khan's recent film

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the crime thriller Haiwaan, opposite Akshay Kumar. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film follows a blind martial artist who sets out to protect a young girl from a psychopathic killer.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Haiwaan received mixed reviews and had a disappointing run at the box office. The film opened with Rs 3 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 2.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs 1.85 crore on Day 3. In its first week, the film collected Rs 9.85 crore at the Indian box office.

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