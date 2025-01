Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INDIA TV Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence in the wee hours of January 16.

Saif Ali Khan attacked: Mumbai Police on Friday detained a person in connection with an attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The person has been brought to the police station for further questioning. This comes a day after an intruder stabbed the 54-year-old actor multiple times at his residence in Bandra.