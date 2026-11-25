Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and actress Sahiba Bali have once again grabbed fans' attention with their latest picture together. The actress recently took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo with the Singham Again actor as they celebrated Gurpurab together. The picture has sparked fresh speculation about their relationship, with several social media users calling it a possible "soft launch".

Sahiba Bali's latest photo with Arjun Kapoor sparks fresh buzz

In the picture, Arjun and Sahiba can be seen posing together with their heads covered. Sharing the photo, the actress added a playful caption that read, "I ate his half of the prashad too. Happy Gurpurab (sic)." The post soon caught the attention of fans, with many speculating about the nature of their bond. Take a look:

(Image Source : SAHIBA BALI'S INSTAGRAM)Screengrab from Sahiba Bali's Instagram Stories.

Sahiba Bali and Arjun Kapoor's viral Lord's outing

This is not the first time Arjun and Sahiba have been spotted together. In July 2026, the actress shared pictures from Lord's Cricket Ground during the India vs England third ODI, which also featured the actor.

The pictures had sparked curiosity among fans at the time. While Arjun chose to remain silent about the speculation, Sahiba addressed the online chatter with humour through her Instagram Stories.

She first shared a picture of herself with cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Brian Lara. The original post jokingly referred to her as "Anushka Sharma in stands supporting India and Virat Kohli (sic)." Reacting to the post, Sahiba wrote, "Don't believe everything...pt 1 (sic)."

She then shared another picture from Lord's featuring Arjun Kapoor and added, "Don't believe everything...pt 2 (sic)."

More about Arjun Kapoor and Sahiba Bali

For the unversed, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, directed by Mudassar Azir alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. The film failed to perform at the Indian box office upon its release. Those who haven't watched it can stream it on JioHotstar.

Sahiba Bali, meanwhile, has appeared in projects such as Laila Majnu, Dear Maya, and Tanaav. Besides acting, she is also a content creator, host, sports broadcaster and marketer. She has a following of 871K on Instagram, where she regularly shares updates about her personal and professional life.

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Actress Sahiba Bali breaks silence on Arjun Kapoor dating buzz after Lord's outing with a cheeky post