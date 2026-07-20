Actress Sahiba Bali breaks silence on Arjun Kapoor dating buzz after Lord's outing with a cheeky post

New Delhi:

Actor Sahiba Bali has finally responded to the dating rumours linking her with Arjun Kapoor after the two were spotted together at London's Lord's Cricket Ground during the India vs England third ODI on July 19.

Sahiba Bali quashes dating rumours with Arjun Kapoor

Photos and videos of Arjun and Sahiba from the stands quickly went viral, prompting social media users to speculate that the two might be more than just friends. While Arjun has remained silent, Sahiba chose to address the buzz with a dose of humour.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sahiba first shared a picture of herself with cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Brian Lara. The original post jokingly referred to her as "Anushka Sharma in stands supporting India and Virat Kohli (sic)." Reacting to it, she wrote, "Don't believe everything...pt 1 (sic)."

She then posted another photo from Lord's featuring Arjun Kapoor and added, "Don't believe everything...pt 2 (sic)." Her posts appeared to poke fun at the rumours doing the rounds online. Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAHIBA BALI) Sahiba Bali quashes rumours

Speculations began when Sahiba Bali wished Arjun Kapoor on birthday

The speculation comes just days after Sahiba wished Arjun on his birthday through Instagram Stories. Sharing a picture of the actor, she wrote, “HBD to sabka bestieee. Stop losing more weight, eat some cake (sic).” Arjun replied, “Waiting for u to join me,” an exchange that caught the attention of fans.

Arjun Kapoor was previously dating Malaika Arora

Arjun was previously in a relationship with Malaika Arora. The two made their relationship public in 2018 and parted ways in 2024 after several years together. The duo continue to share a good camaraderie.

On the work front, Arjun started his career as a lead star with Parineeti Chopra's Ishaqzaade. She was last seen in Kuttey, Singham Again, The Lady Killer, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. He also recently appeared in Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach Yaa Sazaa. The actor was also in the news for his photos and videos from his sister Anshula Kapoor's wedding.

As for Sahiba Bali, she is known for films such as Dear Maya, Laila Majnu, Tanaav, Bard of Blood, and others

Also read: Anshula Kapoor can't hold back tears as she hugs brother Arjun Kapoor at chooda ceremony | Photos