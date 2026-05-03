Sadguru and Alia Bhatt's video on nepotism goes viral, X users react | Watch

New Delhi:

The debate surrounding nepotism in Bollywood has heated up once again. The discussion was sparked by an interaction between spiritual guru Sadhguru and Alia Bhatt. In fact, during a recent conversation with Alia Bhatt, Sadhguru made a statement that created a massive stir on social media. A video clip of the conversation between Sadhguru and Alia is circulating widely on X (formerly Twitter).

Social media users shared this clip, which was viewed by many and subsequently went viral across various platforms.

What did Sadhguru say?

In the video, Sadhguru tells Alia Bhatt, 'I do not mean to insult you. You are a very good actress; however, in the city of Chennai alone, there could be thousands of 'Alia Bhatts' just like you. From the very beginning, you received support and mentorship from the people around you. It is precisely because of this that you have reached the stature you hold today. Many talented individuals are unable to explore their full potential simply because they do not receive the right kind of support.'

This clip is a part of an interview with Alia Bhatt, wherein Sadhguru was discussing the relative importance of talent versus nurturing. He explicitly stated that while Alia is indeed a capable actress, her success is not solely the result of her talent, but also a product of the system and her connections.

X users react

After the post went viral on social media, users described it as an "epic roast" and a "live burn." Many comments suggested that Sadhguru had effectively roasted Alia. One user wrote, "Even a spiritual leader is well aware of the nepotism prevalent in Bollywood." Another commented, "Alia is a good actress, but she received such extensive support largely because of KJo." Citing the South Indian film industry as an example, some users argued that while nepotism exists everywhere, it operates in a particularly "vile" manner in Bollywood, where opportunities, specifically film roles, are often "snatched away" from other actors.

One user wrote, "Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and Prabhas come from film families, yet they do not snatch films away from others." However, some people defended Sadhguru's comment, arguing that it was not an insult, but rather a profound point regarding "nurture versus talent." One user wrote, "Watch the entire interview; understand the context."

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